Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Thirteen-year-old Teagan Lomax, was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The effort to honor him Friday night included a gift from his hero.

In February, Lomax and his soon-to-be stepfather died in a crash and the news of their passing rocked the Hutchinson community. The community remembers Lomax as a star athlete who loved the game of football. In August, Lomax would’ve started his freshman year at Hutchinson High School. His family said he was hoping to continue his love for football by joining the high school team.

“He had actually told the high school quarterback, ‘I’m coming for your position,’” said Lomax’s mother, Lacy Lomax.

Lacy said her son loved the Chiefs since he was little and Patrick Mahomes was his idol.

In honor of Lomax, the community wanted to surprise his family with something the teen would’ve loved during what would’ve been one of his first high school game, a football signed by Mahomes.

“It meant more to us than we could ever put into words,” Lacy Lomax said.

Lyndsey Larson, whose son was best friends with Lomax said it took months to make Friday night’s special moment happen. Her son was able to gift Lomax’s family the ball.

“He was very excited too that he got to do something that you know, to help Lacy and Joe,” she said.

Lomax’s family said they’re thankful for Mahomes taking the time to recognize their son. Even more so, they say they’re thankful for their community that made a special moment to honor the teen a reality.

“People’s lives go on but all of this community continues to help us remember Teagan and keep his memory alive, and we’re so grateful for that,” Lacy Lomax said.

