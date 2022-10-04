Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather

Generic.
Generic.(City of Marshall)
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Blue Springs Department of Public Works, they haven’t seen a high level of water main break calls since 2012.

They’re seeing a lot more right now due to dry weather conditions.

“The only way to fix this is to have a really good rain, and probably not just one of them but a couple of them. So, it’s the drought conditions that are creating this problem for us. Until it ends, we’ll continue to respond to this high level of breaks,” said Director of Public Works Meredith Hauck.

Hauck said that, since there hasn’t been much rain, the ground is shifting and that is causing damage to pipes.

Over the last three weeks, public works crews have repaired around 20 water main breaks. This is compared to only two around this time in 2021.

When it comes to daily impacts, some residents may experience lower water pressure or no water for a short period of time.

As of Tuesday, water service is normal in the city. However, crews are keeping an eye out -- especially on older neighborhoods that are more prone to pipe damage.

If you’re a Blue Springs resident, you can click here to report a water main break.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment
Brian Betts and Celester McKinney.
2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger Golubski for convictions
Some drivers in the Kansas City metro experienced delays on I-435 Tuesday due to filming for...
Delays on I-435 due to filming for HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018 file photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)...
Primetime planning: Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football to air on KCTV5