Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Blue Springs Department of Public Works, they haven’t seen a high level of water main break calls since 2012.

They’re seeing a lot more right now due to dry weather conditions.

“The only way to fix this is to have a really good rain, and probably not just one of them but a couple of them. So, it’s the drought conditions that are creating this problem for us. Until it ends, we’ll continue to respond to this high level of breaks,” said Director of Public Works Meredith Hauck.

Hauck said that, since there hasn’t been much rain, the ground is shifting and that is causing damage to pipes.

Over the last three weeks, public works crews have repaired around 20 water main breaks. This is compared to only two around this time in 2021.

When it comes to daily impacts, some residents may experience lower water pressure or no water for a short period of time.

As of Tuesday, water service is normal in the city. However, crews are keeping an eye out -- especially on older neighborhoods that are more prone to pipe damage.

If you’re a Blue Springs resident, you can click here to report a water main break.

