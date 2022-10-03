Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives responded to the scene and canvassed the area for eyewitnesses. Crime scene personnel were also there and processed the scene.

There was no information about any possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Those relaying information can stay anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

