VIDEO: Mahomes does Mahomes things

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is approaching 200 career touchdowns, including the postseason.

Many have been memorable, but a few standout more than others.

You can add another one to the highlight reel.

It one of the most exciting two-yard touchdown passes you’ll have ever, Mahomes escaped early pressure from the Buccaneers, straddled the sidelines and flicked the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

