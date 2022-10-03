Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

VIDEO: Mahomes does Mahomes things

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is approaching 200 career touchdowns, including the postseason.

Many have been memorable, but a few standout more than others.

You can add another one to the highlight reel.

It one of the most exciting two-yard touchdown passes you’ll have ever, Mahomes escaped early pressure from the Buccaneers, straddled the sidelines and flicked the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football...
Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards
Clear and cool again this evening as temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s by...
FORECAST: Temperatures could reach low 80s, cold-front to deliver cooler temperatures beginning Friday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
HISTORY: Chiefs’ Kelce passes Gronkowski for fifth most receiving yards by a tight end
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the...
LIVE: Chiefs lead 28-17 at the half