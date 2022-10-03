Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified.

Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day.

While they were on the way to the scene, however, it was upgraded to a shooting call. Those who called 911 said they heard gunshots, looked outside, and saw someone down on the ground.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the front of a residence. There, they found a man who was unresponsive.

Ultimately, EMS went to the scene and declared that man deceased. On Monday, he was identified as 25-year-old William Bishop.

If you saw anything, heard anything, or have information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

