Overland Park police investigate 93 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Almost 100 drivers discovered someone smashed their way inside of their vehicles during a string of car break-ins in Overland Park.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who damaged vehicles in Overland Park near 138th and Metcalf last Thursday and Friday.

Investigators say that, unlike most car burglaries, thieves did not search for unlocked cars. In this case, they instead smashed their way inside each vehicle.

Dozens of victims woke up to find shattered glass and their vehicles rummaged through at several gated apartment complexes and a senior living community that has controlled access.

“It being a gated community is what really surprised me,” Brandon Pilialoha said about his damaged vehicle. He came outside to leave for work and realized his car was targeted. “I saw glass shattered,” Pilialoha said.

Police answered dozens of calls from dozens of victims who discovered their vehicle windows were damaged.

“We had a total of 93 cars broken into,” Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy said. “They went to each window and knocked it out.”

Pilialoha’s vehicle was damaged along with others parked in the same gated apartment complex.

“They went straight for the glove box. Everything out of the glove box was taken out,” Pilialoha said. “I had some clothes and shoes and some other valuable things in the back, and it looks like that wasn’t even looked at.”

Pilialoha said some victims are concerned that documents with personal information were stolen from their gloveboxes or consoles.

“The owner of the car next to me told me his title was taken,” Pilialoha said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Overland Park Police Department. They recommend locking car doors and, when possible, parking in well-lit areas.

“Officers and detectives are working together to see if we can get any type of suspect information,” Lacy said.

Police believe these break-ins happened in the early morning hours. They are increasing patrols and ask the community to report any suspicious activity to the Overland Park Police Department.

