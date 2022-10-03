Aging & Style
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

File - A pharmacy technician checks the quantity of a medication for customers.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park.

Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers.

The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W. 115th St.

They say they need 75 new employees to support the needs of their growing member and client base, as well as to continue delivering the experience their customers expect.

If you are interested in applying, click here to learn more.

