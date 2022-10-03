Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park.

Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers.

The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W. 115th St.

They say they need 75 new employees to support the needs of their growing member and client base, as well as to continue delivering the experience their customers expect.

