One dead following police shooting in Lawrence
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence.
They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage.
Police say they were confronted by an armed subject on scene. Officers then discharged their firearms.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.