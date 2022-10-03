One dead following police shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence.

They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage.

Police say they were confronted by an armed subject on scene. Officers then discharged their firearms.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

