Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years

COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013.

Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This is part of a new partnership between the University of Missouri Athletics and the St. Louis Sports Commission, in which St. Louis will host multiple University of Missouri athletic events between 2023 and 2024.

The last time Mizzou played a football game in St. Louis was in 2010, when they defeated the University of Illinois 23-13 at The Dome at America’s Center.

“This partnership is one of the many ways Mizzou is strengthening its commitment to the Missourians we serve as our state’s flagship institution,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi. “More than half of Mizzou alumni stay in Missouri, and St. Louis is home to the largest concentration of Tiger alumni in the world. Committed partners like the St. Louis Sports Commission are central to expanding our novel fan experiences for our staunch supporters and future Tigers. We welcome all the different facets of this partnership that offer our students and student-athletes leadership roles throughout the series.”

As part of the partnership, the St. Louis Sports Commission plans to offer Mizzou student-athletes a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity, along with opportunities to act as ambassadors for major St. Louis-area events, the Mizzou Athletics Department announced Monday.

