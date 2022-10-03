Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard.

Officers went there after receiving a call about what they call “a cutting.” When they arrived, they found a victim who had sustained injuries. He was later identified as 31-year-old James Fisher. EMS responded and ultimately declared Fisher deceased.

That night, the police said they had detained a person of interest and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

On Monday, the police said the case had been presented the prosecutor’s office and that charges were filed.

The suspect charged is 61-year-old David Cornell.

KCTV5 News is reaching out to the prosecutor’s office for details regarding the charges filed against Cornell. No further information is available from police at this time.

