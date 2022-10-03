Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

David Cornell.
David Cornell.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard.

Officers went there after receiving a call about what they call “a cutting.” When they arrived, they found a victim who had sustained injuries. He was later identified as 31-year-old James Fisher. EMS responded and ultimately declared Fisher deceased.

That night, the police said they had detained a person of interest and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide.

On Monday, the police said the case had been presented the prosecutor’s office and that charges were filed.

The suspect charged is 61-year-old David Cornell.

KCTV5 News is reaching out to the prosecutor’s office for details regarding the charges filed against Cornell. No further information is available from police at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Previous coverage:

Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File.
KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence
BMO Harris' logo.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Leawood
Generic.
Center High School teacher on leave ‘following allegations of inappropriate communication’
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: 80s early in the week, then fall temps