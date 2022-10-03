Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards.

Mahomes reached the milestone in just 67 games, the fewest in NFL history.

Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the previous record, who took 71 starts.

The latest milestone came on a pass against Tampa Bay in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clear and cool again this evening as temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s by...
FORECAST: Temperatures could reach low 80s, cold-front to deliver cooler temperatures beginning Friday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of an NFL...
VIDEO: Mahomes does Mahomes things
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
HISTORY: Chiefs’ Kelce passes Gronkowski for fifth most receiving yards by a tight end
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the...
LIVE: Chiefs lead 28-17 at the half