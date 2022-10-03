LIVE: Chiefs lead 28-17 at the half

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West.

Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime.

FIRST QUARTER:

- It took just three plays for a score to happen in the game. After Tampa Bay fumbled the opening kickoff, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 16 yards out to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 0

- Tampa Bay’s offense responded on its opening drive. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on a seven-play, 45-yard drive to set up a field goal from former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 3

- Kansas City’s offense responds with a long-drive to push the lead to 11 points. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from three yards out as the Chiefs drove 79 yards in 12 plays. CHIEFS 14, BUCCANEERS 3

SECOND QUARTER:

- Mahomes delivered one of his most memorable touchdown passes as a Chief to extend the lead to 21-3:

- Tom Brady and the Bucs respond with a 6-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 13-yard touchdown pass. CHIEFS 21, BUCCANEERS 10

- After the Chiefs defense forced a Tom Brady fumble, the offense capitalized and extended the lead to 28-10. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid drew up some red zone trickery, as Noah Gray scored from one yard out:

- Brady delivers his second touchdown pass of the first half, a one-yard pass to Mike Evans, cutting Kansas City’s lead back down to 11 points. CHIEFS 28, BUCS 17.

