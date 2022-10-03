LIVE: Chiefs in control early in Tampa Bay with two quick touchdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West.

Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime.

FIRST QUARTER:

- It took just three plays for a score to happen in the game. After Tampa Bay fumbled the opening kickoff, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 16 yards out to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 0

- Tampa Bay’s offense responded on its opening drive. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on a seven-play, 45-yard drive to set up a field goal from former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 3

- Kansas City’s offense responds with a long-drive to push the lead to 11 points. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from three yards out as the Chiefs drove 79 yards in 12 plays. CHIEFS 14, BUCCANEERS 3

