Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

LIVE: Chiefs in control early in Tampa Bay with two quick touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West.

Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime.

FIRST QUARTER:

- It took just three plays for a score to happen in the game. After Tampa Bay fumbled the opening kickoff, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce from 16 yards out to give Kansas City an early 7-0 lead. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 0

- Tampa Bay’s offense responded on its opening drive. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on a seven-play, 45-yard drive to set up a field goal from former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Ryan Succop. CHIEFS 7, BUCCANEERS 3

- Kansas City’s offense responds with a long-drive to push the lead to 11 points. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored from three yards out as the Chiefs drove 79 yards in 12 plays. CHIEFS 14, BUCCANEERS 3

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fiery crash kills 1, seriously injures 2 early Sunday morning in KCMO
An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The suspect has died.
Suspect in police shooting in Excelsior Springs dies
Sunday Oct. 2 forecast
FORECAST: Another sunny and warm afternoon before big cooldown late in the week
Ambulance Light
Lee’s Summit teen injured in hay ride incident