Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Large fire blocks off downtown KCK early Monday morning

Crews battled a large fire in KCK's downtown early Monday morning.
Crews battled a large fire in KCK's downtown early Monday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A large building fire blocked off downtown Kansas City, KS, early Monday morning.

Several KCK Fire Department units sprayed the building with water near the intersection of 6th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Firefighters and the KCK Police Department blocked off the area for a few blocks. The fire department said they used five master streams and four pumper trucks, utilizing four different hydrants.

Crews responded to the fire at 5:18 a.m. There were no injuries reported, but damage is likely to be significant, as flames could be seen shooting out of the top of the building.

The structure on fire appears to be the abandoned building across the street from the Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. The fire department said the building was being remodeled.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

Crews battled a large fire in KCK's downtown early Monday morning.
Crews battled a large fire in KCK's downtown early Monday morning.(KCTV5 News)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dozens of food pantries are coming to Kansas City schools, thanks to SchoolSmartKC and...
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
Dozens of food pantries are coming to Kansas City schools, thanks to SchoolSmartKC and...
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: 80s early in the week, then fall temps
Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night.
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night