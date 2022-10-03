Aging & Style
KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

No law enforcement officers were injured
By Zoe Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shared more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Lawrence on Sunday night.

The KBI said that their preliminary information indicates that Lawrence police received a call about a burglary and broken window at a residence in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace shortly after 5:30 p.m.

When Lawrence police arrived, they learned a man was likely inside. The homeowner was not there and officers didn’t enter the residence because they were trying to learn more about the man, according to the KBI.

That man, later identified as 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck from Lawrence, eventually came out of the residence. Officers tried to talk to him in front of the house but, during that interaction, Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.

The KBI said that, at that time, “three of the five responding officers fired” and multiple rounds hit Blanck.

The shooting took place at about 7:20 p.m. No law enforcement officers were injured.

At about 7:45 p.m., Lawrence police called the KBI and asked for their help investigating the shooting. It is standard protocol for an outside agency to investigate an officer-involved shooting. KBI agents and Crime Scene Response Team personnel then went to the scene.

EMS also went to the scene and declared Blanck deceased.

“The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident,” the KBI stated. “Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney for review.”

No further information has been made available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Previous coverage:

Lawrence police say they shot and killed an armed person during a criminal damage call

