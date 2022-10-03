Infant dies following triple shooting in KCMO last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant who was injured in a triple shooting last Monday has passed away from her injuries.

On Monday, Kansas City police notified the media that Desiree Bowden had succumbed to her injuries and been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Bowden, born July 21, was about 9 weeks old at the time of her death.

No further updates regarding the case are available. No charges have been filed.

The triple shooting that injured young Bowden happened on Monday, Sept. 26., around 1:45 p.m. Police spent hours that day going in an out of a house at the corner of 26th and Hardesty.

One adult, 27-year-old Davon Bowden, died as a result of the shooting. Another adult was injured but is expected to survive.

According to KCTV5′s Betsy Webster’s reporting that day, a sergeant patrolling the area made a point of remarking to KCTV5 that not all homicides are intentional and that this could have been accidental. At that time, Sgt. Mark Slater told her the investigation remains open and all possible scenarios remain on the table.

“Honestly, I feel helpless right now,” Carly Mitchell had said that day. She’s a community resource advocate with the AdHoc Group Against Crime. “Like, what can we do to prevent this?” she had asked, pleadingly. “I don’t want to just respond to the scenes like this. What can I do to not have to respond to scenes like this?”

