HISTORY: Chiefs’ Kelce passes Gronkowski for fifth most receiving yards by a tight end

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and safety Nasir Adderley (24) defend during the first half of an NFL football Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the fifth most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce, who scored the Chiefs’ opening touchdown, is off to a big start in Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.

A catch near the end of the first quarter extended his career yardage to 9,289 yards, three more yards than former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

