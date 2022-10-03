HISTORY: Chiefs’ Kelce passes Gronkowski for fifth most receiving yards by a tight end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has the fifth most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce, who scored the Chiefs’ opening touchdown, is off to a big start in Sunday night’s game in Tampa Bay.

A catch near the end of the first quarter extended his career yardage to 9,289 yards, three more yards than former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

