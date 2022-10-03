FORECAST: Temperatures could reach low 80s, cold-front to deliver cooler temperatures beginning Friday

Clear and cool again this evening as temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak on Monday.

We’ll continue to see warm and dry weather through the first few days of the week as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

By Wednesday a cold front will sweep through and could bring a slight chance of rain. It doesn’t look like a significant amount of rain unfortunately, so the drought will continue.

Another front arrives Thursday into Friday sending temperatures into the 40s for morning lows while highs on Friday may not get out of the 50s for many spots. Temperatures eventually moderate a bit by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.