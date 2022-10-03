FORECAST: Pleasant mix of sunshine, clouds for Tuesday

The first half of the workweek will be warm and quiet. That will be followed by our first real taste of autumn air. Our skies are expected to stay fair through the overnight hours, as area temperatures slip into the middle 50s by morning. Tuesday will bring a pleasant blend of sunshine and clouds, as temperatures warm into the lower 80s during the mid-afternoon hours. Wednesday will bring a small rain chance into our area, along a weak cold front. The odds of rain hitting your area is only 20%. Much cooler days will follow. Expect highs in the upper 50s Friday and Saturday, with lows Saturday morning in the upper 30s. You’ll know autumn is here when you step outside Saturday morning! Monday of next week brings a reasonable chance for rain at 40%.

