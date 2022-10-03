FORECAST: 80s early in the week, then fall temps

A ridge of high pressure remains our dominant weather feature centered over the northern Great Lakes. This will aid in increasing a southerly flow with winds that pull in a warmer air mass from the south and west. This is the reason why daytime highs are expected within the low and mid 80s for the next few days. However, high pressure will slowly transition east and a new front and low-pressure combination will develop and traverse east from the west. Models are back-and-forth with chances for scattered-to-isolated shower activity, but at this time by Wednesday, a 30 percent chance for rainfall is possible. With the passage of this next storm system, we will see a dramatic drop in afternoon highs and morning low temperatures.

By Friday, afternoon, highs are expected in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with morning lows featured in the 30s. We will slowly rebound to seasonal lower 70s by the end of the weekend and into our following work week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.