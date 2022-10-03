Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of schools in Kansas City will soon be able to provide free food and supplies to students and their families.

SchoolSmartKC and Harvesters are partnering to bring pantries to 30 Kansas City Public Schools, allowing students to bring home items like canned goods, school supplies and hygiene items.

“If a child is food insecure, that means a family is food insecure,” Stephen Davis, president and CEO of Harvesters, said. “So how do we help provide resources to our school so that they can help direct families to other support networks in the community, but also where it makes sense, how can we bring that into the school setting?”

SchoolSmartKC conducted a survey last year to find the most-needed social services in KCPS, and food insecurity was at the top of the list.

They’ll donate roughly $200,000 over the next three years for the program.

“We know that there is need,” Juan Rangel, family engagement director for SchoolSmartKC, said. “We know that potentially 100 families are what we’re looking per school – totaling about 3,000 families who will be impacted by this.”

Guadalupe Centers High School has had a pantry for the last several years. Principal Michael Meaney says the impact has been significant.

“It’s important for us to be really the first line of defense for our families and support them in as many ways as possible,” Meaney said. “Food is definitely our biggest way of supporting families – and whether they tell us or not, we’re able to provide that. People may not always feel comfortable asking for help.”

Schools will start ordering food this week. They hope to have all 30 pantries set up by the end of the month.

