Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on...
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
Almost 100 drivers discovered someone smashed their way inside of their vehicles during a...
Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf
No reports of any injuries, but damage is likely to be significant, as flames can be seen...
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
For the first time, we’ve from the Excelsior Springs police chief after one of his officers was...
Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified