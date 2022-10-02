Aging & Style
Suspect in police shooting in Excelsior Springs dies

An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The suspect has died.
An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The suspect has died.(Taylor Johnson/KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in a Saturday night police shooting in Excelsior Springs has died.

64-year-old Carl J. Carrel, a white male from Excelsior Springs, died after police said he shot at an officer.

The officer remains in stable condition but will require additional surgeries.

The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city.

The officer was shot in the hand and the shoulder, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries are classified as non-life threatening.

A second police officer responded with fire after Carrel opened fire, striking the 64-year-old in the head.

A warrant was out on the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Just before 5 p.m., police saw the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pin him in an area at a red light.

The suspect then opened fire.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

