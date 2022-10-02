KC Current begin playoffs as fifth seed
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is slotted into the fifth seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs following a loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday.
If Kansas City had won or drawn against Louisville on Saturday the Current would’ve hosted a playoff game. Now, they’ll travel to play the Houston Dash. A match date and time has yet to be set.
The playoff appearance is the first for the club in franchise history. It comes during a season that featured a 13-match streak without a defeat.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.