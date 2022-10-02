Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19.

The Jayhawks’ last appearance in the national rankings came in the ninth edition of the AP poll in the 2009 season. After being ranked as high as No. 16 following a 5-0 start, the Jayhawks lost consecutive games to Colorado and Oklahoma. The 35-13 loss to the Sooners ended Kansas’ ranked run and came in what turned into a seven-game losing streak to end the 2009 season.

The AP votes are in…



Following a 37-28 victory over Texas Tech, Kansas State moved up in the poll. The Wildcats moved from No. 25 last week to No. 20 this week. This week’s poll is the first time KU and K-State have been ranked at the same time in football since Oct. 14, 2007, when Kansas was No. 15 and Kansas State was No. 25.

Kansas has been playing football for 122 seasons and Kansas State have been playing for 111. During that span, the two programs have only been ranked in the AP poll at the same time in 18 weeks. This is the 110th appearance in the AP poll for Kansas.

The Jayhawks came in at No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kansas State was ranked No. 20 by the coaches.

With a 5-0 start for Lance Leipold’s squad, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence on Saturday to preview Kansas’ matchup with 4-0 and No. 17 TCU.

