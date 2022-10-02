Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

