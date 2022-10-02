Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person is dead Saturday night following a fire in Jackson County, Mo.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said the department is investigating a fatal fire in the 2000 block of N. Blue Mills Road.

A man’s body was found inside a home after a fire was extinguished.

The department is classifying the investigation as a “suspicious death.”

If you have any more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

