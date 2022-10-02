Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person is dead Saturday night following a fire in Jackson County, Mo.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said the department is investigating a fatal fire in the 2000 block of N. Blue Mills Road.
A man’s body was found inside a home after a fire was extinguished.
The department is classifying the investigation as a “suspicious death.”
If you have any more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
