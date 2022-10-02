FORECAST: Temperatures to reach the high 70s, cold front delivers cooler weather next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Another cool evening ahead as temperatures return to the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

The afternoon looks very similar to conditions we’ve been experiencing the last few days. Highs will climb into the upper 70s close to 80 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will once again look identical with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

A cold front will push through on Wednesday and will help keep temperatures a little cooler, but we might be able to squeeze out a shower or two.

Right now it doesn’t look like a significant amount of rain. Another push of cooler air moves in Thursday into Friday dropping temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s.

The cool air sticks around into the upcoming weekend with near normal temperatures returning by mid-October.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.