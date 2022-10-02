FORECAST: Another sunny and warm afternoon before big cooldown late in the week

We’ll continue with above-normal temperatures through the first half of the workweek with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Once this ridge breaks down a trough will dig southward and send a cold front our way Wednesday.

The most change we may get out of this first front will be slightly cooler temperatures and an isolated shower or two. Outside of that, another front will swing through Thursday into Friday and that will be the one that brings in much cooler air. Temperatures may not get out of the 50s for some areas on Friday while the morning low on Saturday could drop into the upper 30s. Our temperatures begin to moderate a bit by the beginning of next week.

