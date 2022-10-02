Aging & Style
For first time ever, ESPN’s College Gameday will be live in Lawrence

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike...
Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The 2022 Kansas Jayhawks continue to garner attention for their undefeated start.

Here’s another milestone: For the first time ever, ESPN College Gameday will be live in Lawrence next Saturday for college football coverage.

Kansas will welcome TCU, another undefeated team coming off a blowout win against Oklahoma.

KU defeated Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday.

