For first time ever, ESPN’s College Gameday will be live in Lawrence
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The 2022 Kansas Jayhawks continue to garner attention for their undefeated start.
Here’s another milestone: For the first time ever, ESPN College Gameday will be live in Lawrence next Saturday for college football coverage.
Kansas will welcome TCU, another undefeated team coming off a blowout win against Oklahoma.
KU defeated Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday.
