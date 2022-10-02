For first time ever, ESPN’s College Gameday will be live in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The 2022 Kansas Jayhawks continue to garner attention for their undefeated start.

Here’s another milestone: For the first time ever, ESPN College Gameday will be live in Lawrence next Saturday for college football coverage.

Kansas will welcome TCU, another undefeated team coming off a blowout win against Oklahoma.

KU defeated Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday.

👀 👀 👀 GET READY, LAWRENCE!!



We're coming to KU for the first time EVER 😤



A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/62koUvUnO3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.