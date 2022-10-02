Fiery crash kills 1, seriously injures 2 early Sunday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning crash left one person dead and two others with serious injuries in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic violation on the driver of a black Cadillac after the officer observed the Cadillac doing doughnuts at the intersection of Truman Street and Grand Boulevard.

The driver of the Cadillac left the area heading north on Grand at a high rate of speed and came to a crashing halt at the intersection of 11th Street and Grand when the vehicle crashed into the rear of a stopped grey Chevy Silverado.

After the initial impact, the Chevy struck the street light and traffic pole on the northeast corner. The Cadillac struck a decorative light pole on the west side of Grand and then caught on fire.

Police said the officer disengaged, turning off his siren and light at 13th and Grand. When the officer who initially tried to stop the Cadillac drove up to the crash scene, police said the officer jumped out and extinguished the fire before rendering first aid.

The passenger in the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Chevy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the intersection was closed for two-and-a-half hours. The incident took place at 3:06 a.m.

