Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday.
The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city.
It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to a local hospital.
The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.
