Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city.

It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to a local hospital.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

