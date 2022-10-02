Excelsior Springs police officer expected to survive after being shot

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer is expected to survive after being shot on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city.

The officer was shot in the hand and the shoulder, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries are classified as non-life threatening.

A second police officer responded with fire after the suspect opened up on fire, striking the suspect and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: There's a large police presence at Route 10 & Corum Road in Excelsior Springs.



We’re working to confirm reports of an officer down. We’ll have the latest updates on @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/gxNhXLFEPV — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) October 1, 2022

A warrant was out on the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Just before 5 p.m., police saw the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pin him in an area at a red light.

The suspect then opened fire.

We’re learning police tried stopping a suspect with a warrant for assaulting an officer.



That suspect shot from his truck, hitting an officer in the hand & shoulder. That officer is said to be okay.



A second officer shot the suspect, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/iD2mNqgOWH — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) October 2, 2022

Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to a local hospital.

