Excelsior Springs police officer expected to survive after being shot

An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday.
An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday.(Taylor Johnson/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer is expected to survive after being shot on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city.

The officer was shot in the hand and the shoulder, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries are classified as non-life threatening.

A second police officer responded with fire after the suspect opened up on fire, striking the suspect and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

A warrant was out on the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office. Just before 5 p.m., police saw the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pin him in an area at a red light.

The suspect then opened fire.

Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

