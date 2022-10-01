Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.

The 16-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Lifelight Air Ambulance. Golden Valley EMS transported the two passengers, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male to area hospitals.

None of the three teenagers in the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. All three of the teenagers were from Windsor, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.