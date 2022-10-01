Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Three teenagers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Henry County.
Three teenagers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Henry County.(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday afternoon left three teenagers seriously injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report from the MSHP, the incident happened at 4:50 p.m. Friday when a 2006 GMC Sonoma was driving southbound and ran off the right side of Route Y at County Road Northeast 400. The vehicle overturned, ejecting all three occupants.

The 16-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Lifelight Air Ambulance. Golden Valley EMS transported the two passengers, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male to area hospitals.

None of the three teenagers in the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. All three of the teenagers were from Windsor, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigating apartment fire in KCMO after 2 found dead Saturday morning
St. James Academy makes easy work of St. Pius X in 49-14 victory.
Thunder rolls over St. Pius X, 49-14
Oak Park, entering Friday night with an undefeated record, was knocked off by Lee's Summit...
Lee's Summit hands Oak Park first loss of the season in overtime
The Trojans defeat their rivals from Park Hill South in a fun game.
Park Hill edges out rival Park Hill South in 42-35 shootout