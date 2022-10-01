Aging & Style
For second straight week, KU football game a sell out in Lawrence

Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) and tight end Mason Fairchild (89) celebrate after a...
Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) and tight end Mason Fairchild (89) celebrate after a touchdown score against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since 2009, two straight college football games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium are sold out.

Saturday’s game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones is a sell-out, according to the University of Kansas.

This week’s packed house will come one week after KU defeated Duke in Lawrence to improve to 4-0.

The Jayhawks were just one spot away from being ranked in this week’s Top 25 poll. A win over a 3-1 Iowa State team would put the Jayhawks a long way to that accomplishment.

