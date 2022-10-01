For second straight week, KU football game a sell out in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since 2009, two straight college football games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium are sold out.

Saturday’s game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones is a sell-out, according to the University of Kansas.

This week’s packed house will come one week after KU defeated Duke in Lawrence to improve to 4-0.

The Jayhawks were just one spot away from being ranked in this week’s Top 25 poll. A win over a 3-1 Iowa State team would put the Jayhawks a long way to that accomplishment.

