Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Man, 65, dies while trying to save dog from fire in Johnson County, Mo.

A man is dead following a fire Friday afternoon in Johnson County, Mo.
A man is dead following a fire Friday afternoon in Johnson County, Mo.(Johnson County Fire Protection District)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 65-year-old man is dead following a house fire Friday afternoon.

The fire happened in rural Johnson County, Mo., on Friday afternoon.

It was reported at 1:03 p.m. by a witness who had noticed half of the mobile home was on fire.

The resident of the home re-entered the home to save a dog.

The victim was identified as Richard Coffman, 65.

“Three District stations responded as well as one station from Johnson County Fire Protection District #2,” said Captain Joe Jennings. “Crews had difficulty gaining access to the property when they first arrived and had to overcome challenges to get equipment and water close to the burning mobile home. Neighbors reported to firefighters the resident said he was going back inside to get his dog.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The dog also died.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) and tight end Mason Fairchild (89) celebrate after a...
For second straight week, KU football game a sell out in Lawrence
A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel...
‘It’s been devastating’: Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida
Relatives of two Wisconsin brothers who were shot and killed in Missouri faced their killer in...
Garland Nelson convicted of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, receives two life sentences without possibility of parole
A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel...
'It's been devastating': Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida