Man, 65, dies while trying to save dog from fire in Johnson County, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 65-year-old man is dead following a house fire Friday afternoon.

The fire happened in rural Johnson County, Mo., on Friday afternoon.

It was reported at 1:03 p.m. by a witness who had noticed half of the mobile home was on fire.

The resident of the home re-entered the home to save a dog.

The victim was identified as Richard Coffman, 65.

“Three District stations responded as well as one station from Johnson County Fire Protection District #2,” said Captain Joe Jennings. “Crews had difficulty gaining access to the property when they first arrived and had to overcome challenges to get equipment and water close to the burning mobile home. Neighbors reported to firefighters the resident said he was going back inside to get his dog.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The dog also died.

