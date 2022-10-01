Aging & Style
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

K9 Pet Resorts opened its first facility in the state of Kansas Saturday in Overland Park.
K9 Pet Resorts opened its first facility in the state of Kansas Saturday in Overland Park.(K9 Pet Resorts)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas.

PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided treats for attendees to take home to their pets.

Canine guests at the facility will be treated to an advanced air purification system, Microban built into the floors and premium Kuranda dog bedding. The Overland Park facility is 7,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

The new luxury pet hotel features suites, flat-screen televisions, chandeliers, and more -- all designed to pamper puppies.

