‘It’s been devastating’: Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) -- Making Kansas City proud all the way down in Florida.

A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel Island.

The causeway is the only place Shawn Stilley and Heather Park could go to get service and talk to us.

“The bridge has collapsed we cannot get any kind of service right now. They’re taking people off the island but I don’t think you can get back on the island,” says Park.

They just finished up a rescue operation, one of several dozen they’ve done since Wednesday.

“Started with people that were elderly that we knew were in need, then other people we couldn’t make contact with. I just came back from the last group I knew and was the hardest to get to,” says Stilley.

Putting others first in the midst of their own loss.

“We own P.S. Plumbing of Sanibel. We started up about a year ago. Our whole entire office is washed away pretty much.”

The couple lived in Kansas City for over 30 years. They recently moved to Florida just a couple years ago.

Stilley served in the army. From the frontlines of Iraq to the frontlines of hurricane Ian, he still has that military mindset.

“It’s just what you do. You just help people because you’re safe so now you have to make sure other people are safe. It’s just what God wants you to do,” says Stilley.

For their loved ones back here at home, they want you to know they are okay, and they ask for this:

“We all need help right now and prayer just to get through this. It’s been devastating. The island itself is just destroyed right now.”

