FORECAST: Cold front swings through mid to late next week

By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures continue all weekend long. You may need the jacket out the door early, but you can shed the extra layers by the afternoon. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be nearly a copy and paste of Saturday with highs back near 80 degrees. Expect warmer than normal temperatures to continue through at least midweek before a cold front arrives. This will drop temperatures significantly between Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see highs in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon with a breezy northwest wind. So far very little moisture is expected with the arrival of this front which means drought conditions continue for the Kansas City area.

