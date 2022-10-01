Chiefs rule Butker out, elevate Wright from practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight week, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play due to an ankle injury.

The Chiefs ruled Butker out Saturday morning and announced a corresponding move elevating newly-signed kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wright previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. During Weeks 2 and 3 the Chiefs elevated Matt Ammendola to the active roster. The former New York Jets kicker struggled against the Indianapolis Colts, missing an extra point and a field goal in the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss.

In 17 career games, Wright is 25-for-28 on field goals and 20-for-22 on extra point attempts.

Kansas City also activated linebacker Elijah Lee, a former Blue Springs High School and Kansas State product, to the active roster.

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

