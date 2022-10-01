Aging & Style
Chiefs rule Butker out, elevate Wright from practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) is taken off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight week, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play due to an ankle injury.

The Chiefs ruled Butker out Saturday morning and announced a corresponding move elevating newly-signed kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wright previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. During Weeks 2 and 3 the Chiefs elevated Matt Ammendola to the active roster. The former New York Jets kicker struggled against the Indianapolis Colts, missing an extra point and a field goal in the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss.

In 17 career games, Wright is 25-for-28 on field goals and 20-for-22 on extra point attempts.

READ MORE: Townsend named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kansas City also activated linebacker Elijah Lee, a former Blue Springs High School and Kansas State product, to the active roster.

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

