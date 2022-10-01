Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a...
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)(Tom Pennington | Getty Images)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Jones was fined for “abusive language” used against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

The incident resulted in a potentially game-changing 15-yard penalty on Jones, which kept Indianapolis’ game-winning drive alive.

The Colts would go on to score a touchdown and won the game 20-17.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee High School Baseball Team of the Week!
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) gets past Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson...
No let down: Kansas State backs up win against Oklahoma with Saturday victory against Texas Tech
K9 Pet Resorts opened its first facility in the state of Kansas Saturday in Overland Park.
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
Three teenagers were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening in Henry County.
Three teenagers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash