Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Jones was fined for “abusive language” used against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

The incident resulted in a potentially game-changing 15-yard penalty on Jones, which kept Indianapolis’ game-winning drive alive.

The Colts would go on to score a touchdown and won the game 20-17.

