CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

