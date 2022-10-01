Aging & Style
American Royal World Series of Barbecue is serving more than good food

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Fresh out of the smoker at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue was a hog being cooked for a cause.

Brad Orrison of The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint hails from south Mississippi. He’s competing alongside Operation BBQ Relief. Money raised will support those in Florida and the Carolinas who are impacted by Hurricane Ian.

He said he understands what they’re going through.

“We had Hurricane Katrina. I know what it’s like to have 10 feet of water in your house, to be out of power,” he said.

Orrison has competed at the World Series of Barbecue for 10 years. He hopes to one day take home the bragging rights.

“Winning a trophy at this one would be a dream come true,” he said.

Someone who knows that dream first-hand is 2021 grand champion Travis Duffy of Last Call Heroes.

“It was very, very special for us. Something that we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives,” said Duffy.

While his passion for cooking clenched his victory, it’s his passion for uplifting others that drives him.

“It’s not just a barbecue contest, but we’re giving to organizations that are very deserving of the support, both financial and everything they get out of the American Royal.”

While he wants to clench the win again, Duffy’s wish is for every competitor to take the good from the event even if they don’t win.

“I hope everyone can find a little bit of success this weekend and you know, come home with a smile on their face if they have a little bit of luck at the American Royal for sure,” Duffy said.

