Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka.

According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the child was found unharmed in the vehicle and taken into protective custody.

Eudora Police and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified at 4:35 a.m. Friday the vehicle was seen southbound on K-10 from the Lecompton exit of the Kansas Turnpike.

Police said a Eudora officer located the vehicle on K-10 in eastern Douglas County near the Johnson County line. The officer was able to make the vehicle stop near K-7 and K-10. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Olathe Police Department officers were also involved in what the statement called a “high-risk stop of the vehicle.”

The three adults in the vehicle taken into custody went in without incident. Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle. The 3-year-old child, three subjects and firearm were all turned over to the Topeka Police Department.

This is an ongoing story. KCTV5 will have updates when possible.

