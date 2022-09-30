Police identify victim of Friday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police officers identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a shooting Friday morning.

Police said 30-year-old Antwon Jones was the man found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton.

According to the police, officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to a call in regard to a shooting. They found Jones suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Police said detectives are processing evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses.

