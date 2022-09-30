Police identify victim of fatal crash in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 near Midland Drive has killed one person.

A news release from the Shawnee Police said police officers responded to a rollover crash involving a commercial vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a dump truck had left the road after striking an unoccupied pickup truck that was left abandoned on the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the commercial dump truck was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Mo.

The crash was reported to Kansas City Scout at 2:51 p.m. Friday. Shawnee Police are advising drivers in the area to seek alternate routes while the scene is active.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT! ⚠️



I-435 Southbound just south of Midland Drive in Shawnee is down to one lane due to a serious vehicle accident. Traffic will be affected for some time so please avoid this area if possible! pic.twitter.com/h6XMpq2eN0 — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) September 30, 2022

