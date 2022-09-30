Pet of the Day: Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio is 3 years old and is looking for her forever home!

Bianca Del Rio loves people so much that she genuinely believes in her heart that she deserves your full attention.

She’s in a foster home and her foster parents absolutely love her.

If you’d like to come and meet Bianca Del Rio, email millie@hsgkc.org to set up a time for her fosters to bring her in.

Visit hsgkc.org to see all of their other adoptable cats and dogs.

