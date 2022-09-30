Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Pet of the Day: Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio.
Bianca Del Rio.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by The HSGKC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bianca Del Rio is 3 years old and is looking for her forever home!

Bianca Del Rio loves people so much that she genuinely believes in her heart that she deserves your full attention.

She’s in a foster home and her foster parents absolutely love her.

If you’d like to come and meet Bianca Del Rio, email millie@hsgkc.org to set up a time for her fosters to bring her in.

Visit hsgkc.org to see all of their other adoptable cats and dogs.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Liv.
Pet of the Day: Liv
Astro Poochie is a 10-year, 3-month-old Hound/Terrier Mix.
Pet of the Day: Astro Poochie
Mandy.
Pet of the Day: Mandy
Sal is a 11 y/o German shepherd mix, and is the epitome of “gentle giant.”
Pet of the Day: Sal