One dead following motorcycle crash in Independence

By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a motorcycle in Independence.

Independence police confirm a motorcycle and school bus collided in the area of East 27th Street and South Sterling Ave.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

There were no injuries reported to anyone on the school bus.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

