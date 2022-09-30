One dead following motorcycle crash in Independence
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died in a motorcycle in Independence.
Independence police confirm a motorcycle and school bus collided in the area of East 27th Street and South Sterling Ave.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
There were no injuries reported to anyone on the school bus.
The victim’s identity has not been released yet.
