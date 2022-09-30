Missouri man pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in killing of two brothers

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Nelson, the Missouri man accused of killing and burning two Wisconsin brothers, pled guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in Cass County Court.

Nelson was sentenced to two life sentences without parole in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Previously, a federal prosecutor said Nelson agreed to care for livestock from Diemel’s Livestock out of Bonduel. Nick and Justin Diemel were principals in the business that traded and invested in cattle and livestock.

The indictment said Nelson sent the Diemels a $215,936 bad check when his account had 21 cents. On July 21, 2019, the Diemel brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm in Missouri to collect the debt. They were never seen again.

“Today, an evil man was permanently removed from society, and will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen.

