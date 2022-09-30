Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Missouri man pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in killing of two brothers

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland "Joey" Nelson. Nelson, a Missouri farmer accused of attempting to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme by killing two Wisconsin brothers. Nelson was indicted Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on a federal mail fraud charge. The federal charge focuses on the financial deal that brought the brothers, 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wis., to Missouri. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Nelson, the Missouri man accused of killing and burning two Wisconsin brothers, pled guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in Cass County Court.

Nelson was sentenced to two life sentences without parole in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Previously, a federal prosecutor said Nelson agreed to care for livestock from Diemel’s Livestock out of Bonduel. Nick and Justin Diemel were principals in the business that traded and invested in cattle and livestock.

The indictment said Nelson sent the Diemels a $215,936 bad check when his account had 21 cents. On July 21, 2019, the Diemel brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm in Missouri to collect the debt. They were never seen again.

“Today, an evil man was permanently removed from society, and will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen.

Read more on the case here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police identify victim of Friday morning shooting
After reporting no fentanyl deaths in 2019, the latest Kansas State Child Death Review Board...
Child drug, fentanyl deaths increase in latest report, state says
A crash on I-435 southbound near Midland Drive left one person dead Friday afternoon.
Crash on I-435 just south of Midland Drive kills 1
Clark's Beauty Supply was broken into early Thursday morning.
KCMO business owner getting back on track after Thursday morning break-in