Metro football scores for Sept. 30

(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - Nearing the halfway point of the high school football season in 2022, we’ve got another full slate of games for Friday, Sept. 30. Here they are. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Kansas

  • Bishop Miege at Blue Valley
  • Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest
  • Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest
  • Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North
  • Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North
  • Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood
  • Olathe Northwest at Olathe East
  • Olathe South at Mill Valley
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at 810Varsity
  • Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West
  • Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State

Missouri

  • Blue Springs at Liberty North
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at North Nation Media
  • DeSoto at Shawnee Heights
  • Center at Harrisonville
  • Grain Valley at Belton
  • Hogan Prep Academy at Pembroke Hill
  • Kearney at Ruskin
  • Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
    • Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports
  • Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
  • Oak Park at Lee’s Summit
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at TBTV 8 Sports
  • Park Hill South at Park Hill
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at South Side Scoop
  • Raytown at Platte County
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at PCR3 Activities
  • Raytown South at Smithville
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at SMN Sports
  • St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
  • Staley at Liberty
    • Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV
  • Truman at North Kansas City
  • Warrensburg at Odessa
  • Winnetonka at William Chrisman

Cross-state matchup

  • St. Pius X at St. James Academy
    • Game can be viewed here
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

