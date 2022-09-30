Metro football scores for Sept. 30

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - Nearing the halfway point of the high school football season in 2022, we’ve got another full slate of games for Friday, Sept. 30. Here they are. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Kansas

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North

Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North

Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood

Olathe Northwest at Olathe East

Olathe South at Mill Valley Game can be viewed on YouTube at 810Varsity

Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West

Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State

Missouri

Blue Springs at Liberty North Game can be viewed on YouTube at North Nation Media

DeSoto at Shawnee Heights

Center at Harrisonville

Grain Valley at Belton

Hogan Prep Academy at Pembroke Hill

Kearney at Ruskin

Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit Game can be viewed on YouTube at TBTV 8 Sports

Park Hill South at Park Hill Game can be viewed on YouTube at South Side Scoop

Raytown at Platte County Game can be viewed on YouTube at PCR3 Activities

Raytown South at Smithville Game can be viewed on YouTube at SMN Sports

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

Staley at Liberty Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV

Truman at North Kansas City

Warrensburg at Odessa

Winnetonka at William Chrisman

Cross-state matchup

St. Pius X at St. James Academy Game can be viewed here

St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst

