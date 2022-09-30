Metro football scores for Sept. 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - Nearing the halfway point of the high school football season in 2022, we’ve got another full slate of games for Friday, Sept. 30. Here they are. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Kansas
- Bishop Miege at Blue Valley
- Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Southwest
- Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Northwest
- Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
- Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North
- Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North
- Leavenworth at Basehor-Linwood
- Olathe Northwest at Olathe East
- Olathe South at Mill Valley
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at 810Varsity
- Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West
- Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State
Missouri
- Blue Springs at Liberty North
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at North Nation Media
- DeSoto at Shawnee Heights
- Center at Harrisonville
- Grain Valley at Belton
- Hogan Prep Academy at Pembroke Hill
- Kearney at Ruskin
- Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
- Game can be viewed on Spectrum Sports
- Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
- Oak Park at Lee’s Summit
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at TBTV 8 Sports
- Park Hill South at Park Hill
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at South Side Scoop
- Raytown at Platte County
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at PCR3 Activities
- Raytown South at Smithville
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at SMN Sports
- St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
- Staley at Liberty
- Game can be viewed on YouTube at KLHS TV
- Truman at North Kansas City
- Warrensburg at Odessa
- Winnetonka at William Chrisman
Cross-state matchup
- St. Pius X at St. James Academy
- Game can be viewed here
- St. Thomas Aquinas at Rockhurst
